American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Acquires 18,742 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

