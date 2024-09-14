American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
American Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AMBK stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. American Bank has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.
About American Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Bank
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.