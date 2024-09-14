American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $686.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

