Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.05). 27,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 17,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.52. The stock has a market cap of £117.77 million, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

