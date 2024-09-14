Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 162.2% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALZN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 367,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALZN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

