Altria Group, Inc. (MO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on October 10th

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.