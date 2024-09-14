Alta Advisers Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alta Advisers Ltd cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NVR by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NVR by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NVR by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NVR by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,369.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8,649.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,005.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,423.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

