Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $129,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,273,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.03.

GE Vernova Trading Up 5.0 %

GEV stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $228.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

