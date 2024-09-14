Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DraftKings by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 44.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock worth $44,784,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.0 %

DKNG opened at $37.80 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

