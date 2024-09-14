Alpha Real Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON ARTL opened at GBX 119 ($1.56) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 62.73. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £71.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6,000.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

About Alpha Real Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.