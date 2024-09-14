Alpha Real Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON ARTL opened at GBX 119 ($1.56) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 62.73. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £71.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6,000.00 and a beta of 0.28.
About Alpha Real Trust
