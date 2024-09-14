Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.18. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 427 shares trading hands.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.