Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Up 128.5% in August

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the August 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Up 3.4 %

AGAE stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.36. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 79.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%.

Insider Transactions at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $298,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,826,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,063.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 633,010 shares of company stock valued at $831,923. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Stories

