AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 76.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 153,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 91,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

AWF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 179,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.