Allen Operations LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Allen Operations LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vimeo makes up about 0.1% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Allen Operations LLC owned about 0.08% of Vimeo worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 721,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vimeo by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vimeo

In other Vimeo news, CEO Philip D. Moyer acquired 32,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,328.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMEO opened at $5.22 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $865.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

