Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $116.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $117.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.