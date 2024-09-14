Allen Investment Management LLC Has $549.20 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,974 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 6.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $549,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.81.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $287.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average of $273.31. The company has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

