Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 426.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,743 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $49,570,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,647,000 after buying an additional 349,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 147.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 425,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 253,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.1 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.