Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,078 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $475.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

