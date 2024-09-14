Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,163 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.