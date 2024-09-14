Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 27,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 56,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Allbirds Stock Down 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

In related news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $522,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,742 shares of company stock valued at $68,404. 45.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

