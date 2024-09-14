Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Up 12.3%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.50. 17,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 20,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

