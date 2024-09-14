Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 8,561 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,284.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.89 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

