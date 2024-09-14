Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.08 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $22.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00041371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,110,691 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

