Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.25 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alarm.com by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

