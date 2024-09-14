AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 431.8% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
AKITA Drilling Trading Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
