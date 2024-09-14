AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.75.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Stock Up 2.7 %

TSE BOS opened at C$5.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$6.31. The stock has a market cap of C$149.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. Research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.1014931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -5.07%.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.