Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Air China Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

