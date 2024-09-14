Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 395,600 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ainos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMD opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Ainos has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 15,348.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

