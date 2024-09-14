Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIMAU opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.60.
About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I
