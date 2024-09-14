Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMAU opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

