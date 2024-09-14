AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AITR stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. AI Transportation Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AI Transportation Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AITR. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the first quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

