AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $69,215,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 985.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 168,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

AGNC opened at $10.35 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

