Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair lowered Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agenus

Agenus Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Agenus has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -10.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.