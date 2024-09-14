Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Christa S. Quarles Sells 14,400 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Affirm Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,219,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

