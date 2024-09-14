Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Up 40.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $115.15 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,263,541,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,263,541,291.8063338 with 615,424,962.911237 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.61179083 USD and is up 8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $18,665,674.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

