Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.