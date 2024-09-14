Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Adrad Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Adrad Company Profile
