Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $608.83.

Adobe Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,424,799,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

