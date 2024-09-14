Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $625.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $608.83.

Adobe stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $553.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.19. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

