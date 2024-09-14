Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Stock Up 16.8 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Adlai Nortye Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANL Free Report ) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

ANL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Adlai Nortye has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

See Also

