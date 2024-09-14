Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the August 15th total of 672,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

ADTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,016.31% and a negative return on equity of 615.43%.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

