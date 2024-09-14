Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACET. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.