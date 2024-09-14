Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,462,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $154.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

