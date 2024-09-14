Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.80. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

