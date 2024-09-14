accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $633.91

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 633.91 ($8.29) and traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.67). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.80), with a volume of 27,516 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
About accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
