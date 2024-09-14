Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,724 shares during the period. Acasti Pharma makes up about 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.30 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

