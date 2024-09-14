Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Down 78.2% in August

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Able View Global Price Performance
Shares of ABLV stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Able View Global has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.94.
Able View Global Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Able View Global
- What are earnings reports?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Able View Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able View Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.