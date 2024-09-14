ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20,014.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $20,014.00 and $0.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

