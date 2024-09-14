ABCMETA (META) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $20,014.00 and $0.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

