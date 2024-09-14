Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

