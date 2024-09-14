Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $523,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $226.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $228.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

